Cam Skattebo had the most fitting reaction to his devastating injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a significant injury during his team’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but he somehow managed to maintain his usual level of intensity even after going down.

Skattebo was injured when he was tackled while trying to catch a pass from Jaxson Dart midway through the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun broke up a pass that was intended for Skattebo and dragged the rookie to the ground in the process. Skattebo’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him, and his foot was left facing in the wrong direction as he sat on the ground.

Skattebo had his leg placed in an air cast and was carted off the field. The Giants announced that the rookie suffered a dislocated ankle and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

New York lost 38-20. After the game, Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was asked how players are able to push forward after a teammate suffers such a gruesome injury. Tracy said Skattebo was the one making sure to hype his teammates up as the former Arizona State star was carted off.

“He’s the one actually yelling from the cart: ‘Let’s f—ing go! Let’s do this! Let’s do it!'” Tracy said. “For us, you’re just trying to do the best you can for Skat, because his energy is infectious. With him being hurt and being injured, I personally am just trying to do everything I can to make sure I’m doing it for him.”

Tyrone Tracy Jr. talks about Cam Skattebo's reaction to his injury and how the Giants' players were able to get each other back into the game: pic.twitter.com/CDRZeqsyS9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 26, 2025

That is completely on-brand for Skattebo, who is known for his intensity. He became a Heisman Trophy contender last year by regularly breaking tackles and running through defenders. Fans got a glimpse of Skattebo’s personality when he pulled a Hulk Hogan after the Giants won their Week 6 “Thursday Night Football” game.

Skattebo has a long road to recovery. His rookie season ends with 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns.