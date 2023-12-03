Dre Greenlaw, Eagles staffer ‘Big Dom’ ejected over sideline altercation

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and a Philadelphia Eagles staffer were ejected from Sunday’s game following a sideline altercation.

The 49ers were leading 21-6 early in the second half when Greenlaw drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Greenlaw was flagged for slamming Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground after the whistle blew. The play happened near Philadelphia’s sideline, and longtime Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro stepped in to confront Greenlaw.

Greenlaw appeared to be unhappy with whatever DiSandro said to him. The linebacker stuck his hand out and made contact with DiSandro’s face.

49ers' Dre Greenlaw has been disqualified from tonight's game after this incident on the Eagles sideline. pic.twitter.com/2N4W17N8u9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected after officials reviewed the play. One replay angle showed that DiSandro put his hand on Greenlaw first.

This Head of Security had no business putting his hands on Greenlaw. pic.twitter.com/eDVEGQ0aUa — 49erscast (@49erscast1) December 3, 2023

DiSandro, whose nickname is “Big Dom,” is well known among Eagles fans. He has been with the team for 25 years and serves as chief security officer and senior advisor to the general manager. It is not his responsibilty to protect players during gameplay, however, which is why he was ejected along with Greenlaw.