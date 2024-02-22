Bijan Robinson has 1 huge goal for his second NFL season

Bijan Robinson showed off his incredible playmaking ability during his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, but the former Texas star is aiming much, much higher heading into his second year in the NFL.

Robinson finished with 1,463 total yards from scrimmage this past season. He had 976 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing and 487 yards and another 4 scores through the air. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Robinson said he wants 2,000 yards next season — all on the ground.

“I want 2,000 yards rushing,” Robinson said. “I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with (new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson) being at the helm, it can be something special.”

Robinson said he thinks 2024 has the potential to be “one of those special seasons” for Atlanta. He added that he believes former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith took on too many responsibilities by trying to coach the team and call plays. Robinson feels the offense should be in better shape with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in charge of playcalling under new head coach Raheem Morris.

Though Robinson’s production last season was impressive, Smith faced a lot of criticism over the way he utilized the dynamic running back.

If Robinson can stay healthy and gets more touches next season, he should have no problem eclipsing 2,000 total scrimmage yards. Whether he can accomplish that strictly on the ground is another story.