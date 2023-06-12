Bill Belichick has classic response to DeAndre Hopkins question

The New England Patriots are expected to host DeAndre Hopkins for a visit this week, but Bill Belichick does not want to talk about it.

Hopkins is scheduled to meet with the Patriots on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Belichick was asked on Monday whether he would confirm those reports or has anything to add to them. You can probably guess how that went.

Bill Belichick on DeAndre Hopkins visiting the Patriots tomorrow: “I don’t know about that. Talked to him. We’re working through it. I’m not sure.” pic.twitter.com/vchGC9fQGG — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) June 12, 2023

“I don’t know about that. (We) talked to him. We’re working through it. I’m not sure,” Belichick mumbled.

Belichick was then asked if there is uncertainty about whether or not Hopkins might visit the Patriots. He essentially confirmed that Hopkins will be in Foxborough at some point but had a sarcastic remark about how he is unsure of when the meeting will take place.

Bill Belichick on the uncertainty about DeAndre Hopkins’ visit: “He asked me about the date. I am not sure. We are working through it. I don’t really have anything to add to that. It relates more to the logistics and things like that. I’m not a travel agent here.” pic.twitter.com/jVLyWcJkXz — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) June 12, 2023

“He asked about the date. I’m not sure. We’re working through it, so I don’t really have anything to add to that,” Belichick said. “I think it relates more to the logistics and things like that. I’m not really a travel agent here. I’m not gonna say it’s gonna happen here or not gonna happen. There’s a lot of other stuff going on.”

Belichick is known for seeming as annoyed as possible during press conferences. There is really no strategic advantage to playing coy about Hopkins coming in for a free agent visit, but the 70-year-old coach hates when any information about the Patriots is leaked.