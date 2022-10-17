Bill Belichick responds to Patriots’ QB controversy questions

The New England Patriots on Sunday won their second consecutive game in dominant fashion with Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback. That has led to plenty of questions about whether the rookie could remain under center even when Mac Jones is fully healthy. Bill Belichick, of course, is not a fan of questions like that.

During his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick was asked if Jones will be New England’s starter in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears if the former Alabama star is fully recovered from his ankle injury. The coach gave a non-answer.

“That wasn’t an option yesterday. He wasn’t active for the game, so there was really no option to play him,” Belichick said.

The hosts then tried a different angle, asking Belichick if Zappe is competing for the full-time starting job. Belichick gave the same response but phrased it differently.

“It’s every player’s job to be ready to go. That’s their job,” Belichick said. “Mac wasn’t active yesterday, so there’s nothing to really talk about.”

It is hardly a surprise that Belichick does not want the media or his future opponents knowing his thoughts on the Patriots’ quarterback situation. That said, it is noteworthy that he will not commit to Jones. If he is sending that same message privately, the former first-round pick might be concerned about losing his job.

Zappe went 24/34 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in New England’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. He was an extremely efficient 17/21 for 188 yards, a touchdown and a tipped-ball interception when the Patriots beat the Detroit Lions 29-0 the week before. At the very least, Zappe’s steady play has given the Pats the luxury of not having to rush Jones back.