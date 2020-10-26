 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 26, 2020

Bill Belichick explains why Cam Newton will remain starting QB

October 26, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Cam Newton

Cam Newton was benched in the second half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after struggling once again, but that does not mean he is losing his job to Jarrett Stidham. Bill Belichick made it clear after the 33-6 loss that Newton is still the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback, and the coach reiterated it on Monday.

Belichick said Sunday that Newton will “absolutely” remain the starting QB heading into Week 8. During his Monday appearance on WEEI, he praised Newton for being the best player on the roster at his position and said there “other problems offensively.”

Newton completed 9-of-15 passes for 98 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in the 33-6 loss. He also threw two picks against the Denver Broncos last week, giving him five interceptions and no touchdowns over his past two games. The Patriots are reportedly looking to make a significant move before the trade deadline, but Newton needs to play much better.

Neither Stidham nor Brian Hoyer have shown anything in their opportunities, so that is likely a factor in Belichick’s decision to stick with Newton. However, the former MVP has played so poorly that he has had to address questions about whether or not he is injured. There’s only so much longer Belichick can let that continue.

Cam Newton is now a member of the Patriots! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Cam Newton Patriots shirt. You can buy it here.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus