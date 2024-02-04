Bill Belichick takes out full-page newspaper ad thanking Patriots fans

Bill Belichick had a classy gesture for New England Patriots fans on Sunday.

Belichick took out a full-page ad in the Boston Globe thanking Patriots fans for their support during his 24-year tenure as the team’s head coach. He praised fans for their passion and even threw in a joke about his infamous cut-off hooded sweatshirts and grumpy press conferences.

Bill Belichick’s full-page thank you to Patriots fans in today’s Boston Globe. “Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.” pic.twitter.com/Q5IiONHmnr — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 4, 2024

You can read the full text below:

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power,” Belichick wrote. “The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

“You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days.

“Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats.

“You traveled from coast to coast internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

“You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.

“I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments. Thank you all.”

Belichick led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. He had an overall record of 266-121 in the regular season and 30-12 in the playoffs. He is viewed by many as the greatest coach of all time, and his gratitude for Patriots fans will undoubtedly be reciprocated the first time he returns to Gillette Stadium.

The 71-year-old Belichick is just 15 wins shy of breaking Don Shula’s record of 347 combined regular-season and playoff victories for an NFL coach. He wants to continue coaching, but he did not land a job this hiring cycle. Belichick is expected to explore a different career avenue at least for the 2024 season.