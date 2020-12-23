Bill Belichick gets testy with reporter over Cam Newton questions

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has said numerous times this season that he is not going to move on from Cam Newton as the team’s starting quarterback, and he is apparently done answering questions about it.

With the Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention, ESPN’s Mike Reiss asked Belichick on Wednesday if Newton will remain the starting QB against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Belichick immediately became annoyed and said “we’re not answering that question every day.” When Reiss pressed further, Belichick told the reporter he’d let him know if the Patriots make a change.

You can read the full exchange below:

Bill Belichick doesn’t tip his hand on if he is sticking with QB Cam Newton this week. Here is the opening Q&A this morning. pic.twitter.com/qE2bAnHua3 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 23, 2020

While Belichick did not openly say Newton will start, he certainly hinted at it. The coach recently explained why he has stuck with Newton, and it’s unlikely that his stance will change over the last two weeks of the season.

Belichick’s loyalty to Newton may say less about the former MVP and more about backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. With the recent report we heard about the Patriots’ QB situation heading into 2021, Stidham can’t be feeling confident about his future with the team.