 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 12, 2022

Bill Belichick did not seem happy with Giants’ preseason strategy

August 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick with a headset

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick did not seem particularly happy with how the New York Giants operated during Thursday’s preseason opener.

Statistics showed that the Giants blitzed Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on over half his snaps during Thursday’s game, which seemed to prompt New England to dial back their playaction calls. When asked about that, Belichick offered up a quote that certainly hinted at some frustration with the Giants.

Belichick is a man of few words at the best of times, but this certainly looks pretty pointed from him.

The Giants are adjusting to life under first-year defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who certainly has some fire to him. He would likely argue that the Giants were practicing plays and schemes they intend to use during the season, and a lot of them happened to be blitzes. Belichick probably would not buy that explanation either.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus