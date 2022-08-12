Bill Belichick did not seem happy with Giants’ preseason strategy

Bill Belichick did not seem particularly happy with how the New York Giants operated during Thursday’s preseason opener.

Statistics showed that the Giants blitzed Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on over half his snaps during Thursday’s game, which seemed to prompt New England to dial back their playaction calls. When asked about that, Belichick offered up a quote that certainly hinted at some frustration with the Giants.

Got the sense Belichick wasn't all that pleased with how blitz-happy the Giants were. On the Pats' lack of play-action: "Well, with what the Giants were doing, there's a lot of reasons for some of the things that we did just to try to manage the game. So, just leave it at that." https://t.co/TFnogLMpau — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 12, 2022

Belichick is a man of few words at the best of times, but this certainly looks pretty pointed from him.

The Giants are adjusting to life under first-year defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who certainly has some fire to him. He would likely argue that the Giants were practicing plays and schemes they intend to use during the season, and a lot of them happened to be blitzes. Belichick probably would not buy that explanation either.