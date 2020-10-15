Ravens DC furious over how Bengals avoided shutout in Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens put together a comprehensive 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but it still left a sour taste in the defensive coordinator’s mouth.

Wink Martindale made clear that he was not happy with the Bengals for kicking a 38-yard field goal with 37 seconds left just to avoid the shutout. Martindale even said the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor were well aware of how that went over.

“He knew what it was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field,” Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “There are some people that take that as a victory. We’ll see. We’ll have plenty to talk about the next time we play them.”

Well, look out, Cincinnati. That sounds like real anger. From Martindale’s perspective, it’s understandable. His team had a shutout, and had the Bengals just gone for it, they’d have likely closed it out.

Martindale definitely has respect for some opponents. It just sounds like the Bengals aren’t one of them right now.