Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wore the funniest shirt at Super Bowl

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore the funniest shirt around New Orleans this week ahead of the Super Bowl.

Hudson has been in New Orleans with Belichick, and the two were together for the NFL Honors show on Thursday. Hudson and Belichick were photographed walking down the street, and fans couldn’t believe the shirt Hudson was wearing.

Hudson’s shirt was an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl champions T-shirt.

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old GF Jordon Hudson trolled the Atlanta Falcons w/ a Super Bowl LI Champs shirt in New Orleans today.

Obviously, ATL collapsed, and these shirts never saw the light of day — until today.

Falcons passed on the 6x SB winning HC last off-season because… pic.twitter.com/HObEoWllsG — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 9, 2025

What’s so funny? The Falcons have not won a Super Bowl since joining the league in 1966. The shirt therefore is a joke about the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead and losing Super Bowl LI to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime in 2017. Her boyfriend, of course, was the head coach of the Patriots then, and that was one of his greatest accomplishments.

We don’t know exactly how or why Hudson got her hands on that shirt. However, we do know that apparel companies will produce shirts reflecting either outcome of a big game. The shirts for the losing team typically get sent to a foreign country where they can become a collector’s item.