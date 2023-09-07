Bill Belichick, longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday going through tense split?

Bill Belichick went through a highly publicized split from his quarterback a few years ago, and the same has reportedly since happened with the New England Patriots coach and his longtime girlfriend.

Belichick and Linda Holliday have broken up, according to a report from Oli Coleman of Page Six. While the two are said to have split nearly a year ago, Coleman says the situation has turned into “a drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup” that is even making Patriots executives a bit uneasy.

Belichick and Holliday had been dating since 2007. They spend a lot of time together on the island of Nantucket, Mass., during the offseason. According to Page Six, Holliday has grown very fond of the community in Nantucket and does not want to leave just because she and Belichick are no longer together. Holliday has supposedly been staying at Belichick’s home on the island recently despite the breakup.

Holliday is also the head of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which adds another element of awkwardness to the situation.

Holliday made headlines on social media back in 2021 when she fired back at a fan who questioned Belichick’s decision to let Brady leave in free agency. That undoubtedly did not sit well with Belichick. Coleman claims it is also one of the reasons the Patriots are on edge about Holliday potentially airing sensitive information online now that she and Belichick have split.

Belichick turned 71 in April but has given no indication that he is thinking about retirement. He told reporters this week that coaching in the NFL “beats working for a living.”