Bill Belichick’s girlfriend makes IG private after Tom Brady comment

Bill Belichick’s longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday found her name in the headlines earlier this week for something she said about Tom Brady, and the backlash has inspired her to make a big social media change.

One of Holliday’s Instagram followers left a comment on her post on Monday criticizing Belichick for letting Brady leave the New England Patriots. Holliday, who has been with Belichick for years, got defensive. She decided to reply and point out that Brady got a ton of help from his defense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints. You can see the exchange below:

Bill Belichick's long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday made this comment on IG when a fan correctly said Belichick drove @TomBrady away. Seems like there is some unhappiness there. She's also wrong, Brady had 3 TDs, 0 INTs vs #Saints and had nearly 400 yards vs #WFT a week prior pic.twitter.com/X8HtfOjbnO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2021

“Tom didn’t score last night … not once! Defense won that game,” Holliday wrote. “Were you even watching? OTOH – I’m happy for Tom’s career! Why can’t you be?”

Brady had 199 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown against the Saints. The Buccaneers forced four turnovers, however, and those turnovers led to 21 points. Holliday later clarified that she was referring to that.

“I simply meant he scored with the help of his defense. Why all the fuss people?!? Stop the nonsense!” she wrote, according to TMZ. “Can we all just stop and be happy for Tom for a minute instead of beating me up?!?”

All of the back-and-forth eventually became too overwhelming for Holliday. She later announced that she was making her Instagram page private and explained why.

“I am exhausted by the number of trolls and cruel people who have hammered my social media accounts recently,” Holliday wrote, via TMZ. “I’m not ’embarrassed’ by anything that I’ve said. In fact, several news outlets understood what I meant about defensive TD’s and validated it. BUT, I am tired of trolls!! I’m not sure when it became ok to verbally abuse and harass people on social media. I look forward to staying connected with my personal friends.”

Holliday and Belichick have been together for a long time. Linda has always been extremely supportive of Bill, and you need look no further than some of her past wardrobe choices for proof of that. Unfortunately, the reaction to her comments about Brady was hardly a surprise.