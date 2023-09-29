Bill Belichick had 1 notable omission from talk about Cowboys

Bill Belichick spent a significant amount of time this week breaking down the challenges the New England Patriots will face when they take on the Dallas Cowboys, but he made no mention of one very noteworthy player.

Belichick is known for being brief with the media. When he does provide long-winded responses, it is typically in the context of extensively praising an opponent. The 71-year-old did just that on Wednesday when he provided a roughly five-minute scouting report of the Cowboys.

Belichick provided a dissertation on the Cowboys in his opening statement today, going exactly 5 minutes. “So, there you have it. That’s Dallas.” pic.twitter.com/mRZwgeZzfD — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 27, 2023

Belichick spoke at length about the Cowboys’ coaching staff. He also mentioned how Dallas has explosive playmakers like Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. He touched on the Cowboys’ experience in the secondary and the way Micah Parsons and company can wreak havoc in the backfield.

But what about Dak Prescott? Belichick did not mention the quarterback. Some find it hard to believe that the detail-oriented Belichick would simply forget about Prescott. Though, it is equally difficult to believe that Belichick would intentionally omit Prescott to throw shade at an opponent.

This is the same Belichick who makes quarterbacks like Zach Wilson sound like Joe Namath when preparing his team for a game. There’s no way Belichick was looking to provide the Cowboys with bulletin-board material. That simply has never been his style.