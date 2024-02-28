Report: Bill Belichick was very high on 1 top QB prospect

The New England Patriots are in the process of trying to figure out if they want to take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and it sounds like Bill Belichick was planning to go that route if he remained the team’s head coach in 2024.

Bridget Condon of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that Belichick was very high on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former Patriots coach was said to be determined to draft Daniels.

“I can tell you, based on conversations I have had with people around the organization, Bill Belichick loved Jayden Daniels. He was a guy on the top of their draft board,” Condon said. “(Belichick) was gonna do everything in his power to try and get that guy.”

I'm told Jayden Daniels is a guy Bill Belichick loved and was at the top of their draft board. Does Jerod Mayo love him too? #Patriots pic.twitter.com/vQrs8Ry2cI — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 28, 2024

Time will tell if new head coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Eliot Wolf feel the same way.

Eliot told reporters on Tuesday that the Patriots are approaching the draft a lot differently than they did when Belichick was in charge. The executive went into great detail about how the new process will differ from the one Belichick had in place. Wolf may have even taken a shot at the future Hall of Fame coach.

That does not necessarily mean the Patriots will shy away from a player like Daniels just because Belichick was high on him, but it does not sound like they plan to put much stock into the 71-year-old’s opinion.

While it is possible New England will pass on a quarterback altogether, there is a decent chance Daniels will be available to them if they keep the No. 3 pick. A recent report shed some light on how Mayo and the new regime are approaching the quarterback position.