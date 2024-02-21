Report reveals how Patriots are approaching QB situation

The New England Patriots have several options for how they could address their quarterback need this offseason, and apparently they have not ruled out any of them.

Many expect the Patriots to take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft. They are guaranteed to have the option of drafting either Caleb Williams (who is expected to go first), Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at that spot. According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, New England is “exploring all options.”

In an article examining the trade market for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Graff noted that the Patriots have a major need at wide receiver. That is why they might have a tough time passing on Marvin Harrison Jr. If New England decides to draft the former Ohio State star rather than taking a quarterback, trading for Fields might make sense.

Another option for the Patriots would be to draft Harrison and then target a quarterback like JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. later. If they take a more raw prospect, they could keep Mac Jones for another season or sign a veteran for a bridge year. The former seems less likely for a number of reasons.

If the Patriots had the first overall pick, Williams would be an obvious choice. Their decision will likely come down to how confident they are that Maye or Daniels can become a franchise quarterback in the NFL.