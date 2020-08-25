Bill Belichick has high praise for Cam Newton

Bill Belichick offered some high praise for Cam Newton during a recent interview.

Belichick joined “The Rich Eisen Show” for a phone interview on Monday and was asked about Newton. The New England Patriots head coach said how impressed he has been with the effort the quarterback has given since joining the team.

“He’s an extremely hard-working player,” Belichick said of Newton. “(He’s a ) first-guy in, last-one out type of guy. He’s really studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature and so forth. I’ve been very impressed with that. He’s done a good job of picking it up. He’s a very skilled athlete. We’re just working through it day by day. We have a long way to go, but we’re taking steps and we’ve got a very competitive competition at a very competitive position at the quarterback spot. It will be interesting to see how everybody does.”

Eisen asked Belichick what led the Patriots to sign Newton. Belichick said that Newton being available is what helped. He also specified that Newton was open to working with their situation. That likely means he was willing to take a prove-it contract and not be guaranteed the starting job.

Belichick says Newton has “a lot to work with,” which could be a good sign about his standing in the Patriots’ quarterback race.

Newton is competing with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job. Stidham is currently dealing with a hip injury.