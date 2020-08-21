Jarrett Stidham trying to play through hip injury

Jarrett Stidham is dealing with a hip injury, but the New England Patriots quarterback is trying to fight through it as he competes for a starting job.

Stidham was limited at practice on Friday with what has been described as a leg injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he was taken to the hospital on Thursday for precautionary tests that came back negative. The second-year quarterback may not be fully healthy until the start of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

From Inside Training Camp Live: #Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham is dealing with a hip injury that won't be 100% for a few weeks… though he is fighting to play through it, anyway. pic.twitter.com/GcOIYtmmgH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

The injury could not have come at a much worse time for Stidham. With no preseason games this year, the Patriots have to hold their quarterback competition in training camp practices. Stidham had a particularly rough practice earlier this week, which led to speculation that Newton could be separating from him. It’s unclear how much the leg ailment has been a factor for Stidham.

Bill Belichick hinted this week that there might be no winner in the QB competition before Week 1. If Stidham’s leg injury lingers, that could impact the situation.