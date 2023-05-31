Bill Belichick defends Joe Judge over latest controversy

New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge continues to take heat, this time for a scheduling decision that wound up costing the team a pair of OTA sessions.

The Patriots were docked OTAs over special teams meetings that were considered mandatory and lasted longer than the NFL allows. Those meetings were apparently scheduled by Judge in his capacity as special teams coach.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the violations and Judge’s role in them on Wednesday, and he downplayed any issues he might have with his trusted assistant.

Biggest takeaway from Bill Belichick: Full support for assistant coach Joe Judge after involvement in scheduling snafu that cost team 2 OTAs. "Joe is great. Smart guy. Has a lot of experience. He'll do whatever we need him to do, and he can do a lot. So he will," Belichick said. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 31, 2023

Belichick is loyal to assistants he trusts, even if that might not seem totally earned to outsiders. Judge returned to the Patriots last season after an unsuccessful stint as New York Giants head coach, but reports suggested he was not a popular figure in the building last season, even with Belichick. The head coach is not going to throw Judge under the bus publicly, but it would not be a shock if that frustration is still lingering.