Bill Belichick gave Julian Edelman hilarious advice about going into media

Bill Belichick is known for being rather cold toward the media, but the New England Patriots coach respects the job that reporters and analysts have to do. How do we know this? The advice Belichick gave to Julian Edelman all but confirms it.

Edelman was a guest on the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week, and he recalled a hilarious interaction he had with Belichick a few weeks ago. Edelman, who joined Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” as an analyst this season, said Belichick was completely unaware of his former player’s new gig when the two bumped into each other recently. When Edelman shared the news, Belichick responded with some valuable advice.

“And so, he looks at me and goes, ‘What are you up to now?’ I’m like, ‘I’m doing Inside The NFL,'” Edelman recalled. “And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Oh you’re doing media?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, you know, it’s going to be kind of fun.’ I didn’t know what I could say to him, he’s scary, he’s intimidating. And so he goes, ‘Now look. You can’t be a homer. If you have to motherf— us, you can motherf— us.’ But it felt like a mafia meeting, but it was cool.”

That’s just classic Belichick. You might think he’d try to pressure Edelman into being pro-Patriots, but instead he basically told him to “do your job.”

Belichick and Edelman obviously have a close relationship. Edelman has done a couple of hilarious impersonations of Belichick at his new job, and the coach even had a funny take on that a few weeks back.