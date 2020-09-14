 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick has funny answer for question about lack of fans

September 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick had a funny answer for a question about the lack of fans at the team’s game on Sunday.

Only a few NFL stadiums had a fan presence in Week 1 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins without any fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick was asked after the game if he could compare playing without fans to anything else he experienced.

“Practice,” Belichick said, flatly.

He’s right. It is very much like practice.

Leave it to The Hoodie to give such a flat but accurate response. But don’t forget, he can also be funny when he wants to be.

The Patriots ended up winning the opener 21-11 against Miami, getting 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Cam Newton.

