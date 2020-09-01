Video: Bill Belichick Subway commercial is as awesome as expected

Bill Belichick surprised some people earlier this offseason when he was spotting filming an ad spot for Subway, but the finished product turned out pretty great.

The Subway commercial Belichick stars in (or at least one of them) was released this week. It’s simple yet spectacular, with Belichick scolding a man who opted for a box of fried chicken over a Subway footlong. The New England Patriots coach then does a little bit of wardrobe enhancement for the star-struck fan.

Bill Belichick Subway Commercial pic.twitter.com/l0wUQ01B15 — New England PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) September 1, 2020

Belichick says a total of seven words in the ad, which is really perfect for capturing his personality. You don’t need much more than that.

Though he admitted last month that he expects his players to heckle him for stepping out of character, Belichick agreed to the Subway ad for a very good reason.