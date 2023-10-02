Bill Belichick addresses Mac Jones benching

The New England Patriots were embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys for four full quarters on Sunday. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not remain on the field to see it all through.

Jones was benched midway through the third quarter of New England’s 38-3 loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After the Patriots kicked a field goal to tie the game up 3-3 on their opening drive, Jones failed to generate any scoring in six straight possessions.

The Patriots were already trailing 31-3 when head coach Bill Belichick inserted backup QB Bailey Zappe in place of Jones.

Belichick was asked about the decision to sit Jones for the remainder of the game. The veteran coach, as per usual, was succinct in his response.

“No sense in leaving him in the game,” said Belichick, via the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Belichick followed up by stating that Jones was not benched due to his poor performance and that the QB’s status as the team’s starter will remain intact.

Jones went 12/21 for 150 yards, no touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Zappe did not fare that much better. The Patriots backup QB finished 4/9 for 57 yards and was unable to generate a scoring drive the rest of the way.

The loss to the Cowboys drops the Patriots to 1-3 for the season.