Mac Jones benched for terrible performance against Cowboys

The New England Patriots benched quarterback Mac Jones during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe late in the third quarter following six straight possessions that did not result in points for the Patriots. Two of those drives ended with interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. Another ended when Jones fumbled inside his own 10-yard line and the Cowboys returned it for a touchdown.

SCOOP AND SCORE! 🔥 The @dallascowboys extend their lead! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/sRj2Prvpor — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

The pick-six was a horrible pass that Jones completely telegraphed and threw back across the field. Cowboys defensive back Daron Bland jumped the route and jogged into the end zone to put the Cowboys on top 27-3 before halftime.

Jones’ other interception was a brutal throw when the Patriots went for it on 4th-and-2 early in the second half.

Mac Jones now has 2 interceptions and a fumble The NFL is being infested with TRASH quarterbacks and I love it pic.twitter.com/O8z0msg50s — Dead Serious (@Deadseriousness) October 1, 2023

Jones finished his day 12/21 for 150 yards, the two picks and the fumble. The performance may have been his worst since the Patriots drafted him.

Zappe got some significant playing time last season after Jones and Brian Hoyer suffered injuries early in the year. Zappe appeared in four games and had a passer rating of 100.9. New England’s offense seemed to get a spark from the former Western Kentucky star, and one former Patriot even admitted that the locker room was split between Zappe and Jones.

The Patriots brought back offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien this offseason, and many believed the coach would help get more out of Jones following a lost season. That has not happened thus far.

It will be interesting to see if Jones is inserted right back into the starting lineup when New England hosts the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.