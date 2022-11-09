Bill Belichick makes big admission about Patriots’ offense

Bill Belichick is not known for frank admissions about pretty much anything, but he did offer up an interesting one on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots coach admitted that the offense has been tipping plays, citing what he saw from Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley in the last two games.

“We definitely want to prevent that,” Belichick said, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “I thought that there were two or three plays for sure that Leonard really got a big jump on and stopped us basically on those plays.

“Mosley got a couple of those a couple of weeks ago in the Jets game — it almost looked like he heard the play in the huddle, he was on it so fast. Leonard had a couple like that, too. So, whether it was something we were giving away or something that he anticipated based on whatever the keys were that he might have picked up, we certainly want to try to prevent that.”

Belichick’s admission might have been made easier after it was reported that Patriots players had discussed how Leonard was calling out their plays during Sunday’s game. Still, it is hardly the sort of thing one would expect Belichick to admit.

The Patriots’ offense has struggled for much of the season, and it has been bad enough that some fans have even clamored for a rookie fourth-round pick to take over at quarterback. Belichick’s admission could certainly shed some light on what one of the issues has been.