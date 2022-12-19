Bill Belichick gets crushed over Patriots-Raiders ending

The New England Patriots’ boneheaded final play against the Las Vegas Raiders got all sorts of attention around the NFL, with one surprising figure getting a lot of heat for how things unfolded.

The Patriots lost on an epic blunder, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ poorly-conceived lateral was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by the Raiders’ Chandler Jones. One question on the minds of many was how Patriots coach Bill Belichick, notorious for his well-disciplined teams, could have possibly presided over such a call.

Several went as far as to call the Patriots poorly-coached due to the repeated mistakes they are making.

This play by itself should remove Belichick from best coach all time status. https://t.co/JrGAYk90PJ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 19, 2022

I know who their coach is but the Patriots are not a well coached team. 🤷‍♂️ — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 18, 2022

The Patriots now display all the outward signs of a badly-coached football team. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 19, 2022

While some noted that Belichick may not have necessarily called the play and certainly would not have wanted Meyers to attempt his ill-fated lateral, he still bears responsibility for not making expectations clearer. Albert Breer of The MMQB even noted one of Belichick’s famous mantras: you’re either coaching it or you’re allowing it.

That’s on Belichick. Gotta make sure your guys know to not double lateral the ball across the field to Mac Jones. Should have been discussed in the huddle — John Rich (@JohnRichTV) December 19, 2022

Well, to be fair, isn't it Bill Belichick who once said, "You're either coaching it, or you're allowing it"? https://t.co/DRI7D1KEbd — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 19, 2022

At this point, the Patriots’ coaching staff has to take a good share of the blame for moments like this. There seemed to be legitimate frustration among some of the players even before this happened, and this certainly will not help matters.