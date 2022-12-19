 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick gets crushed over Patriots-Raiders ending

December 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots’ boneheaded final play against the Las Vegas Raiders got all sorts of attention around the NFL, with one surprising figure getting a lot of heat for how things unfolded.

The Patriots lost on an epic blunder, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ poorly-conceived lateral was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by the Raiders’ Chandler Jones. One question on the minds of many was how Patriots coach Bill Belichick, notorious for his well-disciplined teams, could have possibly presided over such a call.

Several went as far as to call the Patriots poorly-coached due to the repeated mistakes they are making.

While some noted that Belichick may not have necessarily called the play and certainly would not have wanted Meyers to attempt his ill-fated lateral, he still bears responsibility for not making expectations clearer. Albert Breer of The MMQB even noted one of Belichick’s famous mantras: you’re either coaching it or you’re allowing it.

At this point, the Patriots’ coaching staff has to take a good share of the blame for moments like this. There seemed to be legitimate frustration among some of the players even before this happened, and this certainly will not help matters.

