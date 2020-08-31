Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Cam Newton’s work ethic

Bill Belichick has still only spent a very small amount of time on the practice field with Cam Newton, but the New England Patriots coach is already impressed with what he has seen.

Belichick has praised Newton for his work ethic numerous times in recent weeks. That theme continued during the coach’s appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday morning.

"Nobody works harder than @CameronNewton." Needless to say, @Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been pleased with his new quarterback.#GoPats | #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/f00oXOOHoS — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 31, 2020

“He’s an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does. He’s here early. He stays late, and he works very hard,” Belichick said. “Some players like to work on things they’re good at — you know, if you’re strong on the bench press and just keep throwing more weight on the bench. Cam’s the type of player that works on things he’s not as good at and really tries to improve on a daily basis.”

Belichick made similar remarks when discussing Newton with Rich Eisen recently, and it was easy to get the feeling that Newton is on his way to beating out second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the starting job.

The Patriots are going to play the quarterback Belichick feels gives them the best chance to win. While Stidham may have a bright future, Newton is a former NFL MVP who is still just 31. If he’s healthy, it’s hard to imagine him not winning the job. Belichick has said he is open to taking a unique approach at the position, but our guess is Newton will be named the Week 1 starter.