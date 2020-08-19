Bill Belichick open to Patriots using two-QB system

The New England Patriots are holding an open competition at the quarterback position this offseason, but could there be more than one winner?

Bill Belichick was asked on Wednesday about the possibility of using two of Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in Week 1. The Patriots coach said it is “certainly” something he would consider if it’s best for the team.

Is a QB platoon a possibility in New England? Bill Belichick won’t rule it out. “I always say I’ll do what’s best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. Whatever that is, I would certainly consider that…If it helps us win, I would consider anything.” — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 19, 2020

Newton is obviously the most talented of the three quarterbacks competing for the job. However, there are two concerns for the former NFL MVP — health and familiarity with the offense. Using Newton in tandem with Stidham or Hoyer in the early part of the season would be a way to keep Newton healthy and allow him to get up to speed with the offense.

The lack of preseason games also complicates things for the Patriots. Belichick has to make a decision based solely on training camp practices, which don’t necessarily translate to actual games. A two-quarterback system to start the season could serve as an extension of the QB battle.

Stidham and Hoyer have looked more comfortable with the offense than Newton in practice, which was expected. However, Stidham did have a brutal stretch of play on Tuesday. Week 1 is quickly approaching, and Belichick is clearly leaving all options on the table.