Bill Belichick’s son Brian has made decision about his future with Patriots

February 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Brian Belichick in a Patriots hat

Sep 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots assistant Brian Belichick against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Belichick has made a decision about his future with the New England Patriots.

Belichick will remain with New England, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Wednesday. The Patriots have not yet been announced what Belichick’s exact role will be. However, Reiss projected a few days prior that Belichick would be the safeties coach. Belichick has served as the Patriots’ safeties coach since 2020.

Brian is the younger of Bill’s two sons. Both Brian and older brother Steve were on their father’s staff with the Patriots and offered the opportunity to remain with the team. Steve left the organization to take a job as the defensive coordinator on Jedd Fisch’s staff with the Washington Huskies.

Brian has worked closely with new head coach Jerod Mayo over the last four years and will likely continue to do so.

Brian began with the Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant, then worked three years as a coaching assistant before becoming the safeties coach in 2020.

