Bill Belichick’s son lands new defensive coordinator job

Steve Belichick may no longer be with the New England Patriots, but he has landed a defensive coordinator job.

247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Sunday evening that Belichick is expected to be hired as the University of Washington’s defensive coordinator.

The current expectation is that the University of Washington is going to hire Steve Belichick as its defensive coordinator, sources tell @247sports. Belichick was part of his dad’s New England Patriots staff the last 12 years, including as the team’s defensive playcaller the… pic.twitter.com/ImObigw0qR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2024

Other reports repeated the news and said the same thing — that Belichick is expected to be hired by Washington.

The Huskies have a new head coach in Jedd Fisch, who left Arizona to take over at Washington. Washington needed a replacement after Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job.

Belichick, 36, has been with the Patriots since 2012. He began as a defensive assistant with the team and had served as the outside linebackers coach since 2020. He took over as the defensive playcaller after Brian Flores left the team to coach the Dolphins prior to the 2019 season.