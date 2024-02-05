 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick’s son lands new defensive coordinator job

February 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Steve Belichick on the sideline

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Belichick may no longer be with the New England Patriots, but he has landed a defensive coordinator job.

247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Sunday evening that Belichick is expected to be hired as the University of Washington’s defensive coordinator.

Other reports repeated the news and said the same thing — that Belichick is expected to be hired by Washington.

The Huskies have a new head coach in Jedd Fisch, who left Arizona to take over at Washington. Washington needed a replacement after Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job.

Belichick, 36, has been with the Patriots since 2012. He began as a defensive assistant with the team and had served as the outside linebackers coach since 2020. He took over as the defensive playcaller after Brian Flores left the team to coach the Dolphins prior to the 2019 season.

