Bill Belichick’s ratty sweatshirt leads to awesome memes

September 23, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick’s fashion sense has probably been a topic of conversation over the years as much as Cam Newton’s has, but for entirely different reasons. Newton cares probably a little too much about how he looks, while Belichick simply can’t be bothered.

On Wednesday, Belichick presented us with Exhibit A.

Ironically, Newton joked earlier in the week that he will be able to help all of his coaches improve their wardrobes if he hits his contract incentives this season. That includes Belichick, of course.

“In the fine tunes of my contract, since we’re talking contracts, if I hit certain incentives I will be able to dress all the coaches, including Bill Belichick,” Newton said. “So that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Was this Belichick’s way of responding to that quip? Probably not, because he has worn similar “attire” numerous times in the past. As you might expect, Twitter had a field day with the look:

Again, this is nothing new for Belichick. His unique sense of style was even the theme in the hilarious Subway commercial he filmed recently. We’d say “never change, Bill,” but we know that’s not necessary. Bill is never going to change.

