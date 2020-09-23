Bill Belichick’s ratty sweatshirt leads to awesome memes

Bill Belichick’s fashion sense has probably been a topic of conversation over the years as much as Cam Newton’s has, but for entirely different reasons. Newton cares probably a little too much about how he looks, while Belichick simply can’t be bothered.

On Wednesday, Belichick presented us with Exhibit A.

Ironically, Newton joked earlier in the week that he will be able to help all of his coaches improve their wardrobes if he hits his contract incentives this season. That includes Belichick, of course.

“In the fine tunes of my contract, since we’re talking contracts, if I hit certain incentives I will be able to dress all the coaches, including Bill Belichick,” Newton said. “So that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Was this Belichick’s way of responding to that quip? Probably not, because he has worn similar “attire” numerous times in the past. As you might expect, Twitter had a field day with the look:

I'm just waiting for the Cam vs Belichick fashion show pic.twitter.com/GUIWrqmBIh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick is The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/QKa90LUWPJ — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) September 23, 2020

When you thought the Zoom was just going to be a phone call pic.twitter.com/z52ysJyC3l — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 23, 2020

When my kid's teacher needs me to hop on the Zoom call to help with homework pic.twitter.com/W17s2OwSBM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick was apparently mauled by a bear on his way into work this morning pic.twitter.com/rVsd0zomJQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick legitimately looks like he lives under a bridge and eats baked beans in a can over a garbage fire for dinner every night pic.twitter.com/HZNVxAjjvd — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 23, 2020

Again, this is nothing new for Belichick. His unique sense of style was even the theme in the hilarious Subway commercial he filmed recently. We’d say “never change, Bill,” but we know that’s not necessary. Bill is never going to change.