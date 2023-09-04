Bill Belichick has great response when asked for fondest Tom Brady memory

Bill Belichick has a lot of fond memories from the time he and Tom Brady spent together with the New England Patriots, but there are some pretty obvious ones that stand out above the rest.

Belichick shared some more thoughts on his former quarterback during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” The coach was asked if there is any one moment that sticks out when he reflects on his and Brady’s legendary run. Belichick had a great response.

Here's #Patriots HC Bill Belichick's full answer on his most fond memory with Tom Brady (via @WEEI's @TheGregHillShow): "Well, there's six of them that come to mind." “Can’t say enough about Tom, what he’s meant to this organization, what he's meant to me personally. He just… — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 4, 2023

“Well, there’s six of them that come to mind,” Belichick said with a chuckle.

Obviously, Belichick was referring to the six Super Bowls he and Brady won together. The 71-year-old also said Brady “epitomized everything that you would want in a player.”

The Patriots are planning to honor Brady at their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. While Belichick typically despises distractions, he has made an exception for Brady, and deservedly so. Belichick also had a great answer recently when asked if he thinks Brady deserves a statue outside Gillette Stadium.