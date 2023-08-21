Bill Belichick answers whether Tom Brady deserves statue from Patriots

The New England Patriots are getting set to honor Tom Brady when they open the 2023 regular season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, and head coach Bill Belichick feels the seven-time Super Bowl champion deserves whatever the team gives him and more.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday, Belichick was asked for his thoughts on what the Patriots have labeled their “Thank You Tom” Week 1 game. The 71-year-old coach gushed about his former quarterback for about two minutes before being asked if he thinks Brady deserves a statue at Gillette Stadium.

“Give him whatever you want, yeah,” Belichick said.

If you read the quote without context, it might sound like Belichick was giving one of his typical snarky responses. What Belichick meant was Brady has done so much for the Patriots that any tribute to the quarterback is well deserved. You can hear the full comments below:

Bill Belichick says one night isn't enough to properly honor Tom Brady the way he deserves. Bill also discusses the privilege he has had to coach the three top players in their position in Brady, Lawrence Taylor & Matthew Slater. "Great players make great coaches." USA TODAY pic.twitter.com/7Zs8NVZKcY — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2023

Belichick, who typically loathes distractions, said he has “tremendous appreciation for everything” Brady has done for him and that “one night’s not really enough” to honor the 3-time NFL MVP.

Tension between Belichick and Brady was clearly a factor in Brady’s exit from New England three years ago, but the two have put all of that behind them. We saw a great illustration of the admiration Brady and Belichick have for one another shortly after the 2022 season ended.

Both Brady and Belichick will almost certainly have statues outside Gillette Stadium one day.