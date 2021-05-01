Bob Baffert gives credit to Bill Belichick after Kentucky Derby win

Bob Baffert gave a shoutout to Bill Belichick after his horse won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Baffert and Belichick participated in an interview together that aired during NBC’s coverage of the race Saturday. The interviewed featured the two because both are leading champions of their respective sports; Belichick has won six Super Bowls as an NFL head coach, while Baffert entered Saturday as a six-time Kentucky Derby winner.

Baffert’s horse, Medina Spirit, won the Derby despite having 12:1 odds. The victory even left Baffert surprised.

In an interview with NBC after the race, Baffert gave a mention to Belichick.

“I think Bill Belichick gave me a lot of luck today with that interview,” Baffert said.

Baffert has now won seven Kentucky Derby races, which is more than any other trainer. Belichick needs to win another Super Bowl to catch up.

Here is video of the race if you missed it: