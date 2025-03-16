Bill Belichick turns heads in viral beach photos with his girlfriend

Bill Belichick was on full spring break mode with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson over the weekend, and fans were unsure how to react.

Hudson posted photos on Instagram of the two together at Jupiter Beach in Florida. But instead of the typical sunset snapshots with piña coladas in hand, the pair posed like they were auditioning for a role in Cirque du Soleil.

Belichick lay with his back on the sand while hoisting Hudson with his legs. Hudson tried several poses using Belichick as her human support beam.

No way 72 year old Bill Belichick is out here on the beach wilding like this with his 24 year old girlfriend



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r2ZTUZcPzF — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) March 15, 2025

TRENDING: 72-year-old legendary coach Bill Belichick doing Yoga with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the beach this weekend has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/BRidgVHehI — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 16, 2025

Hudson captioned the photo with “#stillgotit,” likely hinting at her days as a competitive cheerleader at Bridgewater State University. Hudson, who won a national championship in cheer back in 2021, caused quite a stir when fans mistakenly thought she wore one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings at last month’s the NFL Honors show.

The 24-year-old has been dating the 72-year-old Belichick since early 2023 following the veteran coach’s split with his longtime partner Linda Holliday.

Many have joked about Hudson and Belichick’s massive age gap since they made their relationship public in June 2024. But the two seem more than comfortable enough to keep sharing their fun moments together, regardless of how fans would perceive them.