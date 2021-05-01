Even Bob Baffert was stunned by Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert was even stunned by Medina Spirit’s win at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Medina Spirit had 12:1 odds entering the race. Once he took the lead though, it was over. He didn’t let anyone surpass him and was able to hold off Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie for the win.

Baffert, who won his seventh career Kentucky Derby, could not believe it.

“I cannot believe he won this race,” Baffert said of Medina Spirit. “That little horse … it was all him. Came in here, training well for it … I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I’m so spoiled bringing these heavy-duty horses in here. But that little horse has got a heart. Such a big heart.”

Baffert is used to having horses that are big favorites at the race, unlike Medina Spirit, which was not favored. This is somewhat of an underdog story for him.

“I just can’t believe. It hasn’t sunken in yet,” Baffert said after the race.

Silver Charm, Real Quiet, War Emblem, American Pharoah, Justify and Authentic are his other horses who won the Kentucky Derby. This was probably his least expected Derby win.