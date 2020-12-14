Bill Cowher addresses rumors linking him to Jets

Bill Cowher has not coached in the NFL since his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006, but he suddenly found his way back into the rumor mill last week when he was connected to the New York Jets head coaching job. Cowher says that talk is nonsense.

Cowher’s longtime CBS colleague Boomer Esiason hinted on his radio show last week that Cowher might have interest in the Jets job. ESPN’s Rich Cimini asked Cowher about that, and the Hall of Famer emphatically shot it down.

“I have no interest in coaching,” Cowher told Cimini. “I have too much respect for the coaching profession to talk about a job that isn’t open. From that perspective, any job that is open, I have no interest in coaching.”

Esiason did not say Cowher openly expressed interest in the Jets job. Boomer did share several other reasons why he felt Cowher might consider it, however.

There were rumors for years after Cowher left the Steelers that he might get back into coaching, but those have understandably died down nearly 15 years later. He could probably find a job with relative ease, but he seems to enjoy his gig with CBS and has always spoken about the importance of having time for his family.

Even if the Jets make Cowher an offer they think he can’t refuse, he is likely to refuse it.