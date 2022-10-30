Bill Cowher shares how Steelers should handle Kenny Pickett better

Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks Pittsburgh needs to handle its rookie quarterback better.

The Steelers were uncompetitive in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett went 25/38 for 191 yards and an interception, while rushing for 37 yards. This was the second time in four games the Steelers were blown out on the road (they lost 38-3 to Buffalo in Week 5).

Cowher was talking about the Steelers in CBS’ postgame show and discussed how the team should handle Pickett differently.

“Putting Kenny Pickett out there in a situation where he’s throwing the ball as many times … and he’s one of your leading rushers, this is not sustainable. So I really think you have to sit back philosophically right now. You’re trainsitioning to a new quarterback. And right now, I get worry about his confidence. Because I’ve seen this happen to other quarterbacks. Take the ball out of his hands. Don’t ask him to do as much as you’re asking him to do,” Cowher said.

“You have to somehow shorten the game with this quarterback. It goes back to running the ball. I’d put him back under center. Don’t subject him to being back there and getting sacked.”

Pickett was sacked six times, which Cowher said was too much and potentially harmful to the psyche of a young quarterback. He believes the Steelers need to play a different style of football.

“You’re 2-6, understand it’s a period of transition. What’s in the best interest? To develop this quarterback — who is your quarterback of the future — without destroying his confidence.”

The No. 20 overall pick in the draft, Pickett has thrown for 2 touchdowns and 8 interceptions this season.