Bill O’Brien expected to call plays for Texans for rest of season

The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL offensively through the first four weeks of the season, and Bill O’Brien is hoping to change that by taking on more responsibility with that side of the ball. The head coach was reportedly more involved in play-calling on Sunday, and that will likely continue despite the mediocre result.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that O’Brien would become more involved in offensive game-planning and play-calling after trying to give offensive coordinator Tim Kelly some freedom early in the year. The Texans lost 31-23 to the Minnesota Vikings, but the scoring output was their best of the season.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, O’Brien is expected to call plays for the remainder of the season — assuming he keeps his job.

O’Brien was more involved in play-calling last season when the Texans reached the playoffs. Although, you could certainly make the argument that life was a lot easier when DeAndre Hopkins was Houston’s top wide receiver.

The Texans have averaged just 327.5 yards of total offense per game, which is sixth-worst in the NFL. Questions about O’Brien’s job security popped following Sunday’s loss, but his response to them was predictable.

If O’Brien thinks he can save his job by involving himself more in offensive game-planning, it makes sense for him to assume a greater role. We’re not convinced that will be enough.