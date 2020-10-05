Bill O’Brien brushes off questions about job security after 0-4 start

Bill O’Brien is sitting on a very warm seat after his team’s 0-4 start, but he’s dismissing any questions about it.

The Houston Texans coach said Monday he has to “do a better job coaching,” but insisted that his job security wasn’t on his mind.

“All I can control is what I can control, and I’ve got to do a better job with the team,” O’Brien said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “That’s obvious. And we’re going to work hard to do that.”

O’Brien better start getting things turned around quickly. Sunday’s defeat to a lackluster Minnesota Vikings team was the worst loss the Texans have had yet. O’Brien’s double duty as general manager also means he’s on the hook for criticism of the team’s roster building. The DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson trade looks worse with each passing week, and the team’s inability to protect star quarterback Deshaun Watson is alarming.

Put it this way: it’s never a good sign when the star player you traded is so willing to trash your team publicly. O’Brien’s status is not looking good right now.