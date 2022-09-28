Bills add former All-Pro cornerback

The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements.

Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team.

Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2013 out of Florida State. Current Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was his head coach in Minnesota at the time.

Rhodes made the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017 and 2019 with Minnesota. He was also named All-Pro in 2017.

Rhodes spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He had 39 tackles and an interception in 13 games with the Colts last season.

Buffalo is dealing with injuries to cornerback Dane Jackson, cornerback Christian Benford and safety Jordan Poyer. On top of that, Micah Hyde is out for the season with a neck injury, and Tre’Davious White is on injured reserve. They are a thin unit.