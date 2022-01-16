Bills accomplish astonishing feat in playoff win over Patriots

The Buffalo Bills didn’t just beat the New England Patriots in the playoffs on Saturday night. They destroyed them.

Buffalo smashed New England 47-17 in their AFC Wild Card game, ending the Patriots’ season. Whatever embarrassment the Bills endured during a Monday night loss to the Pats earlier in the season was completely reversed and handed right back.

The Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game. The only time they didn’t score came when they kneeled out the clock at the end. That resulted in a record performance.

According to Football Perspective, the Bills became the first team to go an entire game without punting, kicking a field goal, turning the ball over, or turning the ball over on downs.

And with the Bills kneeling it out, they’re going to do it. No kicks or punts. No turnovers. Also no failed 4th down attempts. Wow – an incredible game and a first in NFL history! — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 16, 2022

That is one heck of an accomplishment, and it perfectly captures how superb and dominant of a game the Bills played.

Remember how badly the Patriots embarrassed the Bills on Dec. 6 in Week 13? New England won a game while attempting just three passes. Not only did Buffalo turn around and win the rematch in Week 16, but then they won the elimination game in the playoffs without leaving a doubt.

What a win for the Bills.

