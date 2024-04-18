 Skip to main content
Bills GM has surprising quote about team’s WR situation

April 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Brandon Beane in sunglasses

Jul 28, 2021; Orchard Park, NY, United States; Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane on the field after practice at the Buffalo Bills Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered up an interesting quote on Thursday regarding the status of the team’s wide receiver room.

The Bills have no clear-cut No. 1 option at wide receiver, leading many to wonder whether the team might target one in the upcoming NFL Draft. Beane cast some doubt on that possibility Thursday, acknowledging that the team would like to add another receiver, but that he did not see a “glaring hole” from the lack of a true No. 1.

Beane may be throwing up a smokescreen here. After all, it is hard to believe the Bills are totally satisfied with the state of the roster, especially when he admitted that the team is not actually better off after trading Stefon Diggs. It does the team no good to come off as desperate, however.

Curtis Samuel is the most accomplished receiver on the Buffalo roster at the moment. It remains to be seen if the team tries to move up in the draft to address that need, but it is tough to imagine the Bills standing pat for the entire offseason.

Brandon BeaneBuffalo Bills
