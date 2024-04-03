Bills’ Brandon Beane has surprising quote about Stefon Diggs trade

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a surprisingly honest admission Wednesday following his move to trade Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Beane spoke to reporters after the Bills officially announced that Diggs had been traded to Houston in exchange for a second-round pick. The deal raised plenty of questions about the direction of the Bills, prompting Beane to make clear that he still envisions the team contending.

However, Beane also made a surprising admission: even he feels the Bills are not as good today as they were with Diggs in the fold.

Brandon Beane: "Are we better today? Probably not. It's a work in progress, and we're going to continue to work that. I would hope that people know I'm competitive as hell, and we're gonna work through this. … I'm confident in the guys we have on the roster." — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) April 3, 2024

Beane certainly strongly implies that the Bills are not done trying to make moves. The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and a wide receiver may be on their radar now. However, Beane’s admission underlines the uncomfortable spot the Bills are in. They are a team that thinks they have the talent to contend for a Super Bowl, but are also rebuilding a big part of their roster on the fly.

On the other hand, Diggs had become known for his occasional penchant for drama and passive-aggressive social media posts. In some aspects, his departure may represent addition by subtraction.