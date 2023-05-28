Report: Only 2 teams had ‘substantiative trade talks’ for DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is expected to draw interest from several teams now that he is a free agent, but there were reportedly only two that considered trading for the star wide receiver.

Hopkins was surprisingly released by the Arizona Cardinals this week after they were unable to find a trade suitor. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were the only two teams to hold “substantiative” trade discussions with Arizona.

The Chiefs were said to have made some progress in negotiations, but Hopkins’ contract became an issue.

As for where this goes next, I'd say the price will dictate that. Under current circumstances, unlikely KC or Buffalo go get him. If his price drops (both teams offered incentive-heavy deals), then … maybe. (Both KC and Buffalo talked directly to Hopkins, and liked him.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 27, 2023

Breer said both the Chiefs and Bills wanted Hopkins to restructure his contract to build more incentives into the deal. That gives you an idea of what the market for Hopkins looks like.

Hopkins, 30, was scheduled to count $30.7 million against the salary cap in 2023 and $26.2 million in 2024. If the Cardinals could have gotten a late-round draft pick in a trade for him, they would have done that rather than releasing him.

Hopkins previously dropped a hint about which teams he would want to play for, but his contract demands could dictate where he ends up.