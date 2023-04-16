DeAndre Hopkins drops hint about where he wants to play

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins may or may not be traded at some point in the coming weeks, but it would appear the veteran wide receiver has some preferred destinations in mind.

Hopkins and several other NFL players over the weekend took part in Sport Fishing Championship’s “The Catch,” which is a fishing tournament that raises money for charity. During the event, Hopkins was interviewed by Bryant McFadden of the “All Things Covered” podcast. McFadden had Hopkins take part in a fun exercise where McFadden rattled off some team names and Hopkins had to share his feelings on each destination without using words.

Hopkins was asked about the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. His reactions indicated that he is open to playing for the Bills or Chiefs, but not the other two.

DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023

That should not come as a shock. The Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. They also brought back Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator this offseason. Hopkins and O’Brien have a rocky history from when O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs and Bills have two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Jets are working to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, but nothing has been finalized. Hopkins can feel quite confident in Buffalo and Kansas City being two of the best teams in the AFC, which is probably why he is open to playing for either.

Of course, Arizona’s asking price for Hopkins has reportedly been an issue. If that doesn’t change, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver may not be going anywhere.