Bills DB suffers frightening head injury in back-to-back games

Buffalo Bills defensive back Christian Benford suffered a frightening head injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Benford took a helmet-to-helmet hit from teammate Damar Hamlin while trying to make a tackle during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The third-year cornerback was visibly dazed and shaken after the play, and had to be carted to the locker room.

Christian Benford is being carted off the field after a scary hit. This comes just a week after he was dealing with a concussion.pic.twitter.com/RhBbgmYWda — IG: NFLPreme (@premefootball) January 27, 2025

The big concern for Benford is that he spent the previous week in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional round. Benford did not practice during the week and was questionable coming into Sunday, raising concerns about his health and whether the Bills handled him properly.

The Bills quickly ruled Benford out for the remainder of the AFC Championship.

Benford has quickly established himself as a major part of the Buffalo defense. In 15 games this season, he collected 64 total tackles and intercepted two passes.