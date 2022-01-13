Bills’ Dawson Knox has incredible response to Bart Scott’s suggestion

Things have become a bit silly in the runup to the Buffalo Bills’ playoff game against the New England Patriots, culminating in a quote for the ages from tight end Dawson Knox on Thursday.

The whole sequence started courtesy of ESPN’s Bart Scott, who suggested that Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen could take Viagra to help stay warm during Saturday night’s game. Scott’s suggestion went viral enough that at least one reporter took it to the Bills during media availability later in the day.

Knox said he has no intention of trying Scott’s suggestion Saturday night, for several reasons. One is that Knox is concerned about it triggering a positive PED test. Two is that Knox would need to get a prescription, which he made clear he absolutely does not have at the moment.

Dawson Knox said he heard Viagra can make a player test positive for PEDs, so he's not going to try that trick to stay warm Saturday. He also said he'd need a prescription to take Viagra, & made it clear he does not have said prescription. I think we all need this game to start. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 13, 2022

Knox raises some excellent points here. Imagine having to explain a positive drug test in the playoffs came as a result of popping Viagra to keep warm. Nobody wants to deal with that.

Allen is being scrutinized because of his poor record in cold weather games, but at least his Patriots counterpart isn’t going to be all that comfortable either.

