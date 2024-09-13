Bills fans have great gesture for Tua Tagovailoa

Buffalo Bills fans appear to have stepped up to support Tua Tagovailoa’s charitable efforts after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a frightening concussion on Thursday.

NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” said Friday that Tagovailoa’s charity, the Tua Foundation, had reported raising over $16,000 since Thursday’s game. The report implied that a significant portion of those donations came from Bills fans.

A number of Buffalo fans did appear to be encouraging support for Tagovailoa’s charity. One post from Thursday that had racked up over 200,000 views urged Bills fans to support the charity.

Bills Mafia has an extensive history of this sort of thing. After Lamar Jackson was injured during a playoff game against the Bills in 2021, Buffalo fans donated a huge sum of money to the Ravens quarterback’s preferred charity.

The support and good feelings toward Tagovailoa are universal throughout the NFL, with even opposing coaches urging him to do what is best for his family after suffering his third diagnosed concussion.