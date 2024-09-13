AFC head coach thinks Tua Tagovailoa should retire

One AFC head coach thinks Tua Tagovailoa should retire for the quarterback’s own good.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was asked what he would tell Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered his third career concussion Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. Pierce did not mince words, arguing that Tagovailoa should call it quits in order to live a comfortable life.

Antonio Pierce provides his thoughts on what should be next for Tua Tagavailoa after he suffered another concussion against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/5wc1VMMLxo — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 13, 2024

“I’ll be honest, I’d just tell him to retire. It’s not worth it,” Pierce said. “Playing the game, I haven’t witnessed anything like I’ve seen happen to him three times. Scary. … I just think at some point, he’s going to live longer than he’s going to play football. Take care of your family.”

A number of high-profile former players have suggested Tagovailoa consider his career after his latest concussion. It is quite something to hear a rival coach do the same, though Pierce is clearly coming at it from a place of concern and compassion.

The 26-year-old quarterback has had three diagnosed concussions already in his NFL career, including Thursday’s frightening injury. All of them have come within the last two years, raising serious questions about his NFL future.